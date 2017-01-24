Toshiba says to unveil extent of US nuclear business writedown on Feb 14

TOKYO: Japan's Toshiba Corp said it will unveil the extent of the writedown on its U.S. nuclear business on Feb. 14 when it reports its results for the quarter ended Dec 31.

Japanese media have reported that the writedown could be as much as 700 billion yen (US$6.18 billion).

