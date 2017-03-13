Toshiba seeking to extend Tuesday deadline for the third-quarter disclosure: sources

TOKYO: Japan's Toshiba Corp is seeking to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings due to disagreements with auditors over issues at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, sources familiar with the matter said.

The earnings have already been postponed once - a month ago - so that Toshiba it could probe potential problems at Westinghouse. They are set to contain a US$6.3 billion writedown for the nuclear unit.

The TVs-to-construction conglomerate is in talks with financial regulators for an extension, one of the sources told Reuters on Monday. The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorized to speak to media.

Toshiba declined to comment.

If it fails to gain approval for an extension, it has a new deadline of March 27 to file or it could face a delisting.

