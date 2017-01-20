Toshiba shares extend losses on accounting woes
Shares in Japan's Toshiba Corp extended losses on Friday, weighed down by concern over a potentially bigger-than-expected US$6 billion writedown triggered by cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear business.
The shares were down 6 percent in early trade and pared some losses to trade down around 4 percent by 0012 GMT. Toshiba's shares have almost halved since the group first announced in December the prospect of a nuclear writedown.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
- Reuters