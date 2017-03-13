Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report

TOKYO: Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.

Toshiba Corp denied a Nikkei business daily report that it was looking to sell shares in Toshiba Tec, a maker of cash register systems, as it seeks to plug an upcoming US$6.3 billion writedown for its U.S. nuclear unit.

Toshiba has selected an advisory firm to help find a buyer soon for Toshiba Tec, the paper said. The sale price for the entire 50.02 percent stake in Toshiba Tec would likely be around 100 billion yen (US$870 million), the Nikkei said.

Toshiba Tec shares were trading at 645 yen, up 5.2 percent from Friday's close, as of 2420 GMT (8:20 p.m. ET).

Toshiba is in the middle of the process of selling a majority or all of its stake in the flagship memory chips unit, the world's second-biggest NAND chip producer, which it vales at at least US$13 billion.

Earlier this month Toshiba sold almost all of its stake in affiliate Toshiba Machine Co for US$134 million to raise cash.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Junko Fujita; Editing by Stephen Coates)