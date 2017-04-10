Channel NewsAsia

Toyota invests US$1.33 billion in Kentucky plant

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

REUTERS: Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said it had invested US$1.33 billion in its Kentucky plant as part of the automaker's plan to invest US$10 billion in the United States over the next five years.

The move comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to change trade rules to make them more favorable for American jobs, undermining some Japanese exporters' confidence in their manufacturing plans and likely sales in the United States.

