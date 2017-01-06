Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contributing to US employment
- Posted 06 Jan 2017 10:20
TOKYO: Japan's trade minister Hiroshige Seko said on Friday that Japanese companies have and will continue to contribute to employment in the United States.
In a regular press conference after a cabinet meeting, he said it is important for Japan's auto industry to gain understanding of its strong efforts to contribute to the U.S. economy.
Seko was speaking after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose heavy taxes on Toyota Motor Corp if it builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a plant in Mexico.
