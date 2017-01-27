TransCanada re-submits application for Keystone XL pipeline

REUTERS: TransCanada Corp said on Thursday it submitted a presidential permit application to the U.S. Department of State for the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline.

The announcement comes two days after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order that allowed TransCanada to reapply for a permit for the pipeline, after it was rejected in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama on environmental concerns.

(Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)