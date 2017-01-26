TransCanada to find out if shippers still behind Keystone XL

WHISTLER, British Columbia: TransCanada Corp does not know definitively if shippers are still behind the recently revived Keystone XL pipeline project and will be reaching out to them to find out, chief executive Russ Girling said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders on Tuesday smoothing the path for Keystone XL, inviting the company to reapply for a permit after the previous administration vetoed the project.

