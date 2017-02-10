Troubled Italian bank BMPS reports 2016 net loss of US$3.6b

MILAN: The venerable Italian bank BMPS, which is due to be bailed out by the state, on Thursday (Feb 9) announced a net loss of €3.38 billion (US$3.6 billion) for 2016, far worse than analysts had expected.

Market forecasters had expected a loss of around €2 billion, according to a consensus of analysts compiled by Factset Estimates.

As of Dec 31, BMPS had only €7 billion in liquidities, a decline of €17 billion compared with a year earlier, the bank added.

Founded in Siena in 1472, BMPS - Monte dei Paschi di Siena - is due to be temporarily taken over by the state after years of problems. It said the 2016 loss was due to a writedown in the value of its loan portfolio.

Income in 2016 fell back 18.4 per cent to €4.25 billion, against €4.4 billion expected by analysts. For 2015, BMPS recorded a profit of €390 million, its first in five years.