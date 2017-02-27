Trump budget gives Pentagon US$54 billion extra: official

WASHINGTON: Republican President Donald Trump will seek to boost Pentagon spending by US$54 billion in his first budget proposal and cut the same amount from non-defense spending, including a large reduction in foreign aid, a White House budget official said on Monday.

Trump will let the Department of Defense decide how to spend the extra billions and most federal agencies will see reductions in funding, an official from the Office of Management and Budget told reporters. The official said Trump's first budget will not address taxes or mandatory spending.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)