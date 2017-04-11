Channel NewsAsia

Trump promises again to revamp Wall Street reform rules

President Donald Trump told a group of chief executives on Tuesday that his administration was reducing regulations and revamping the Wall Street reform law known as Dodd-Frank, which might be eliminated and replaced with "something else."

"We're going to reduce taxes, we're going to eliminate wasteful regulations," Trump said at a meeting attended by corporate leaders and members of his cabinet.

Trump previously ordered reviews of the major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis.

