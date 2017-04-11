Trump promises again to revamp Wall Street reform rules

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump told a group of chief executives on Tuesday that his administration was reducing regulations and revamping the Wall Street reform law known as Dodd-Frank, which might be eliminated and replaced with "something else."

"We're going to reduce taxes, we're going to eliminate wasteful regulations," Trump said at a meeting attended by corporate leaders and members of his cabinet.

Trump previously ordered reviews of the major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Alistair Bell)