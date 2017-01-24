Trump promises CEOs to slash taxes, regulations

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump promised business leaders on Monday that he would cut taxes "massively" and slash regulations by 75 per cent.

He also warned the 12 corporate CEOs gathered at the White House that he would impose a "border tax" on goods imported by companies that move jobs out of the United States.

"What we're doing is we are going to be cutting taxes massively for both the middle class and for companies, and that's massively," he said. "A bigger thing, and that surprised me, is the fact that we're going to be cutting regulation massively."

"We think we can cut regulations by 75 per cent, maybe more, but by 75 per cent," he added.

The CEOs at the meeting included Mark Fields of Ford, Marillyn Hewson of Lockheed Martin, Alex Gorsky of Johnson&Johnson, Michael Dell of Dell, as well as SpaceX chief Elon Musk and Under Armour's Kevin Plank.