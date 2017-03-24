Trump says Charter to invest US$25 billion in US, hire 20,000 workers
President Donald Trump said on Friday that Charter Communications Inc has committed to investing US$25 billion and hiring 20,000 workers over four years.
At a White House event with Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Trump said Charter would close its offshore call centers and move them to the United States.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
- Reuters