Trump says US automakers should make products in the country
- Posted 15 Jan 2017 22:30
WASHINGTON: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that American automakers should starting assembling motor vehicles in the United States if they wanted to do business in country.
"Car companies and others, if they want to do business in our country, have to start making things here again. WIN!" Trump twitted.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
- Reuters