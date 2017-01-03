Trump threatens 'big border tax' on GM over Chevy Cruze production

WASHINGTON: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted U.S. carmaker General Motors and threatened to impose a "big border tax" for making its Chevy Cruze model in Mexico.

"General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)