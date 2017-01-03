Channel NewsAsia

Trump threatens 'big border tax' on GM over Chevy Cruze production

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted U.S. carmaker General Motors and threatened to impose a "big border tax" for making its Chevy Cruze model in Mexico.

General Motors introduces the new 2016 Chevy Cruze vehicle at the Filmore Theater in Detroit, Michigan June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a New Year's Eve celebration with members and guests at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
"General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

- Reuters