Trump to meet with airline CEOs on Thursday: White House

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with the chief executive officers of airlines on Thursday, the White House said, another in a series of meetings the new president has had with business leaders.

The White House statement on Friday did not say who would attend the breakfast and "listening session." Last week, Trump met with the CEOs of the Big Three U.S. automakers and pressed them to bring more jobs to the United States. This week he met with pharmaceutical executives and called on them to make more drugs in the United States and cut prices.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)