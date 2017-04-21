Trump to sign two financial executive orders on Friday: CNBC
U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
- Posted 21 Apr 2017 06:40
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
"Trump to make first visit to Treasury Dept. tomorrow to sign two financial-related executive orders," the CNBC tweet said.
The White House confirmed to Reuters that Trump will visit the Treasury Department on Friday.
(Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
- Reuters