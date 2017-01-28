Tycoon Slim says ready to help Mexico negotiate with Trump

MEXICO CITY: Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday he is willing to help the government negotiate with Donald Trump, and called on Mexicans from all political parties to unite behind President Enrique Pena Nieto in his discussions with the U.S. president.

In a rare news conference by the generally media-shy mogul, Slim said Mexico needed to negotiate from a position of strength, noting that Trump, who he called a "great negotiator," represented a major change in how politics is conducted.

(Reporting by Christine Murray)