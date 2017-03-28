Uber to end services in Denmark: Media
- Posted 28 Mar 2017 17:45
- Updated 28 Mar 2017 17:51
COPENHAGEN: Ride-hailing group Uber Technologies will discontinue its services in Denmark due to the country's new taxi law, it said at a press conference in Copenhagen on Tuesday, according to local broadcaster TV2 News.
According to TV2 News, Uber will end its services on April 18.
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Mark Potter)
- Reuters