Uber to pay US$20 million to settle US claims it misled drivers

WASHINGTON: Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc has agreed to pay US$20 million to settle claims by the U.S. government that it exaggerated prospective earnings in seeking to recruit drivers, documents filed with a federal court on Thursday showed.

The company had posted on its website that some Uber drivers made more than US$90,000 in New York and US$74,000 in San Francisco when the real earnings were considerably less, the Federal Trade Commission said in a court filing.

Uber did not respond to a request for comment.

In addition to the US$20 million payment, Uber would be barred from misrepresenting its drivers' earnings or payments for automobiles, according to the court filings.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)