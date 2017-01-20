Uber to pay US$20 million to settle US claims it misled drivers
- Posted 20 Jan 2017 05:30
- Updated 20 Jan 2017 06:00
WASHINGTON: Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc has agreed to pay US$20 million to settle claims by the U.S. government that it exaggerated prospective earnings in seeking to recruit drivers, documents filed with a federal court on Thursday showed.
The company had posted on its website that some Uber drivers made more than US$90,000 in New York and US$74,000 in San Francisco when the real earnings were considerably less, the Federal Trade Commission said in a court filing.
Uber did not respond to a request for comment.
In addition to the US$20 million payment, Uber would be barred from misrepresenting its drivers' earnings or payments for automobiles, according to the court filings.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
