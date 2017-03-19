Channel NewsAsia

Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands: newspapers

Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound (US$7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.

The company logo for Unilever is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Anglo-Dutch company is planning to sell Flora margarine and Stork butter brands, the Sunday Times said. The Sunday Telegraph, which also cited a 6 billion pounds figure, said unnamed parties were preparing to buy the brands.

The maker of Knorr soups, Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream rebuffed a surprise US$143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz last month.

The company has launched a business review to consider returning cash to shareholders, making medium-sized acquisitions and more aggressive cost cuts, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by James Dalgleish)

- Reuters