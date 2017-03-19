Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands: newspapers
Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound (US$7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
The Anglo-Dutch company is planning to sell Flora margarine and Stork butter brands, the Sunday Times said. The Sunday Telegraph, which also cited a 6 billion pounds figure, said unnamed parties were preparing to buy the brands.
The maker of Knorr soups, Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream rebuffed a surprise US$143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz last month.
The company has launched a business review to consider returning cash to shareholders, making medium-sized acquisitions and more aggressive cost cuts, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
