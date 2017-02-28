Unilever proposes changes to how directors are paid

LONDON: Unilever on Tuesday proposed changes to how it pays executive directors that it says are meant to ensure alignment with long-term shareholder value creation.

The changes were revealed in Unilever's annual report for 2016, less than two weeks after the company saw off a US$143 billion takeover bid by Kraft Heinz .

The new policy will be presented to shareholders at the company's 2017 annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Susan Fenton)