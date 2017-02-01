UPS reports loss as it pumps up e-commerce investments

NEW YORK: UPS defended its pricey capital investments on Tuesday (Jan 31) and downplayed worries about free trade in the Trump era after reporting a loss in the fourth quarter and offering a disappointing forecast.

The package-shipping giant, which is midway through a series of costly capital upgrades to help compete in the e-commerce era, reported a loss of US$239 million in the quarter ending Dec 31.

Revenues jumped 5.5 per cent to US$16.9 billion on an increase in package volumes during the holiday season.

But profits were dented by weak industrial activity and a one-time charge of US$1.7 billion due to adjustments in the allotment for its pension plans, the company said.

The company's profit forecast for 2017 was below analyst expectations, and it cited the strong US dollar as factor. UPS shares fell sharply following the report.

Executives announced plans for US$4 billion in capital spending in 2017, up from the US$3 billion last year, as it builds more high-tech package hubs in response to swelling e-commerce activity.

In November, UPS announced plans for a new US$400 million regional package sorting hub in Atlanta, creating 1,250 new jobs.

The package delivery giant also plans new projects in Ohio and Florida, and estimates automation technology at these facilities will boost productivity 20 to 25 per cent.

Executives defended the investments when questioned by analysts on when they would pay off.

"With this tremendous opportunity, we feel like we need to take the challenge on, because the market is expanding and gives UPS an opportunity to continue to grow," UPS chief financial officer Richard Peretz said.

Chief executive David Abney said he was "pretty excited" about the prospect of tax reform out of Washington, but was concerned about a border adjustment tax being contemplated that has worried retailers.

Abney said he favoured free trade and was confident President Donald Trump would not end it.

"Trump is really not against free trade agreements," Abney said, although "he's made it very clear that he wants trade agreements to be fair."

Even so, "we don't believe the world is falling off a cliff," Abney said. "We think there will still be trade agreements."

Shares slumped 5.5 per cent in mid-morning trading to US$110.63.