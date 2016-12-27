US consumer confidence hits 15-year high in December

REUTERS: U.S. consumer confidence shot to its highest in more than 15 years in December as expectations for strength in job growth, business conditions and the stock market continued to build following the U.S. presidential election, a survey said on Tuesday.

The Conference Board said its Consumer Confidence Index rose to 113.7 this month from an upwardly revised 109.4 in November. That topped estimates in a Reuters poll for a reading of 109.0, and was the highest since August 2001.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)