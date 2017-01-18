US consumer inflation continues rise at end of 2016

WASHINGTON: US consumer prices continued to rise in December, with one measure of price gains registering its biggest increase in two and a half years, the Labour Department said on Wednesday (Jan 18).

The pick-up in inflation comes as US monetary policymakers say they foresee a faster pace of interest rate increases this year than initially anticipated, to keep downward pressure on prices.

Largely driven by increases in the costs of shelter and gasoline, the Consumer Price Index rose 0.3 per cent for December on a seasonally-adjusted basis, matching analyst expectations and marking a faster pace than the 0.2 per cent recorded in November - but slower than November's 0.4 per cent.

Excluding the more volatile categories of food and energy, prices rose 0.2 per cent for the month.

Trends were more clearly discernable on a yearly basis, however. Over the 12 months preceding December, the index gained 2.1 per cent, its highest level since June 2014.

That measure has been steadily increasing since July, when it stood at 0.8 per cent, according to the Labour Department.

Excluding food and fuel, the 12-month change was more stable, rising to 2.2 per cent from the 2.1 per cent recorded in November.

The Federal Reserve last month adopted its first interest rate increase in a year and now anticipates doing so three times in 2017. Low or directionless inflation has been among the chief reasons that most policymakers had resisted increasing rates before now.