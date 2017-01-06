US crude stocks fall sharply, products surge

REUTERS: U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories fell by 7.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 30, compared with analysts' expectations for an decrease of 2.2 million barrels.

Refinery crude runs rose by 132,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 8.3 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 10.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.074 million barrels, EIA said.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 1 million barrels per day.

