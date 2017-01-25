US existing home sales hit 2016 record despite December slide

WASHINGTON: Sales of existing homes in the United States slowed in December but 2016 was still the best in a decade, according to industry figures released on Tuesday (Jan 24).

Sales in the final month of 2016 fell 2.8 per cent to an annual rate of 5.49 million units, seasonally-adjusted, the National Association of Realtors reported. That included single-family homes, condos and co-ops.

The result was below expectations, as analysts had forecast a rate of 5.6 million. The decline came after sales rose to the fastest pace in nearly 10 years in November, hitting a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.61 million.

However, sales in 2016 finished at their strongest pace since 2006, rising 0.7 per cent over 2015 to an annual rate of 5.49 million.

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said steady job creation and low mortgage rates accounted for the robust sales figures for the year. But in December, sales were hit by higher mortgage rates and shrinking inventory, he said.

"While a lack of listings and fast rising home prices was a headwind all year, the surge in rates since early November ultimately caught some prospective buyers off guard and dimmed their appetite or ability to buy a home as 2016 came to an end," Yun said in a statement.

The torrid pace in November "constrained inventory," as did climbing rents, home prices and mortgage rates which were squeezing potential buyers out of the market, Yun said.

Citing Freddie Mac, the NAR said the average commitment rate for 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.2 per cent in December, from 3.8 per cent in November.

Total housing inventory in the last month of the year fell to the lowest level since NAR began recording such data 1999, dropping nearly 11 per cent to 1.65 million existing homes on the market, 6.3 per cent below December 2015.

Commerce Department figures released last week, however, showed that new home construction had rocketed 11 per cent.

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said December's slow-down merely returned sales to their September level, and the fall pickup could in part have been due to unusually warm weather.

For now "the market looks good but the downward trend in mortgage applications before the election is an ominous sign, and we are not convinced that the spike in activity since then will prove sustainable," he wrote in a client note.