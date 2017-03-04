Channel NewsAsia

US finds China steel plate imports injure US industry

The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a final finding that the U.S. industry was being harmed by the dumping and subsidization of imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from China.

A labourer works at a cold-rolling mill of the Wuhan Iron & Steel Group on the outskirts of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province August 22, 2006. REUTERS/Alfred Cheng Jin/File Photo

The finding allows for the final imposition of duties by the U.S. Commerce Department.

The investigation into the imports was prompted by a petition from Nucor Corp NUE.N and U.S. subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal SA ISPA.AS and SSAB AB SSABa.ST.

