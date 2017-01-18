US industrial production jumps in December

WASHINGTON: Industrial output jumped in December, retracing the decline in November, which was bigger than originally reported, with consumer goods and utilities leading the way, the Federal Reserve reported on Wednesday (Jan 18).

The Industrial Production index rose 0.8 per cent compared to November, when the index was revised down to show a 0.7 per cent drop. The December gain was the largest since November 2014, and above analysts expectations for a 0.6 per cent increase.

Output was up 0.5 per cent compared to December 2015.

The monthly increase was driven by a jump in consumer durables, mostly autos, which outweighed the drop in home electronics, to fuel a 1.1 per cent gain, after a 1.0 per cent drop in November.

And a return to more normal winter temperatures after an unseasonably warm November pushed the 6.6 per cent surge in utilities output last month, the largest increase since December 1989.

Manufacturing rose 0.2 per cent compared to November, but mining output was unchanged as increased oil and gas extraction was not enough to offset the declines in other mining.

Oil and gas drilling surged 9.3 per cent in the month, but was still 10.5 per cent below the year-ago level.

Mining was down 2.8 per cent from December 2015, while manufacturing was up 0.2 per cent and utilities increased 6.2 per cent.

Industrial capacity utilised in the month rose to 75.5 per cent from 74.9 per cent in November, and was up 0.4 percentage points from a year earlier.