US insurer AIG to set up EU subsidiary in Luxembourg
U.S. insurer AIG plans to set up a European Union subsidiary in Luxembourg, as well as keeping operations in Britain, it said on Wednesday.
- Posted 08 Mar 2017 22:10
"This is a decisive move that ensures AIG is positioned for whatever form the UK's exit from the EU ultimately takes," Anthony Baldwin, Chief Executive of AIG Europe said in a statement.
AIG said the proposed changes were expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approval.
