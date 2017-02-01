Channel NewsAsia

US oil producer ConocoPhillips raises quarterly dividend

ConocoPhillips , the largest U.S. independent oil producer, raised its quarterly dividend by 6 percent to 26.5 cents per share.

  • Posted 01 Feb 2017 04:40
Conocophillips CEO Ryan Lance speaks during an interview with Maria Bartiromo, for her Fox Business Network show "Opening Bell with Maria Bartiromo" in New York April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Houston, Texas-based company had announced a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share in October.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

- Reuters