US oil producer ConocoPhillips raises quarterly dividend
ConocoPhillips , the largest U.S. independent oil producer, raised its quarterly dividend by 6 percent to 26.5 cents per share.
- Posted 01 Feb 2017 04:40
REUTERS: ConocoPhillips , the largest U.S. independent oil producer, raised its quarterly dividend by 6 percent to 26.5 cents per share.
The Houston, Texas-based company had announced a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share in October.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
- Reuters