US personal consumption inflation quickens in December

WASHINGTON: A key measure of US inflation posted its fastest annual gain in more than two years last month but remained shy of central bank's target, the Commerce Department reported on Monday (Jan 30).

The data support the widely-held view that the US Federal Reserve will stand pat on monetary policy at the two-day meeting due to begin on Tuesday.

The closely-watched Personal Consumption Expenditures index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, rose 0.2 per cent in December compared to the prior month.

The PCE price index gained 1.6 per cent compared to December 2015, the largest year-over-year increase since July 2014 but still short of the Fed's two per cent target.

Despite steady gains in employment, unambiguous signs of mounting inflation have been slow to materialise in the world's largest economy, making US central bankers wary of raising rates too fast amid a tepid economic recovery.

The Fed raised interest rates last month for only the second time in a decade but is likely to continue watching economic developments before moving again.

Excluding the more volatile food and fuel prices, the so-called core PCE index rose 0.1 per cent for the month, 0.1 points below an analyst consensus forecast. And core PCE showed a 1.7 per cent gain over December 2015.

The data also showed that consumers continued to spend faster than they earned, with personal incomes rising 0.3 per cent for the month while consumption expenditures rose 0.5 per cent.