US says Rolls-Royce to pay US$170 million as part of bribery settlement

WASHINGTON: Rolls-Royce Plc has agreed to pay the United States a US$170 million criminal penalty as part of a global settlement to resolve bribery investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Justice Department's statement comes after the US$813 million (671 million pounds) settlement was announced earlier on Tuesday.

