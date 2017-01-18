Channel NewsAsia

US says Rolls-Royce to pay US$170 million as part of bribery settlement

Rolls-Royce Plc has agreed to pay the United States a US$170 million criminal penalty as part of a global settlement to resolve bribery investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Posted 18 Jan 2017 02:26
The setting sun reflects on a building at Rolls-Royce in Derby, central England , November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

The Justice Department's statement comes after the US$813 million (671 million pounds) settlement was announced earlier on Tuesday.

- Reuters