US says Walt Disney subsidiaries to pay US$3.8 million in back wages

Two Florida subsidiaries of Walt Disney Co have agreed to provide US$3.8 million in back wages to comply with federal law, the U.S. Labor Department said in a statement on Friday.

  Posted 18 Mar 2017 01:30
A part of the signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

The wages will be paid to 16,339 employees at the two units - the Disney Vacation Club Management Corp and the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc - after U.S. officials found violations regarding minimum wage, overtime and record-keeping, the department said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Diane Craft)

- Reuters