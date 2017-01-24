US SEC says shipowner OSG, former CFO, charged over tax evasion

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged on Monday shipping conglomerate Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and its former chief financial officer Myles Itkin with failing to recognize some US$512 million in tax liabilities.

OSG, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2012 after the discovery of the tax liabilities, has agreed to pay a US$5 million penalty subject to bankruptcy court approval, and Itkin agreed to pay a US$75,000 penalty, the SEC said in a statement.

