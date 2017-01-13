US stock futures higher as banks kick off fourth-quarter earnings
Stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as Bank of America kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season, with reports from two other big U.S. banks still to come.
- Posted 13 Jan 2017 20:35
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
- Reuters