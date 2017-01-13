Channel NewsAsia

US stock futures higher as banks kick off fourth-quarter earnings

  Posted 13 Jan 2017 20:35
Traders work on the floor at the close of trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

REUTERS: Stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as Bank of America kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season, with reports from two other big U.S. banks still to come.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

- Reuters