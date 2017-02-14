US stocks end at record highs, extending 'Trump effect' rally

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks sprinted to another day of fresh records on Monday (Feb 13), extending last week's rally on expectations that President Donald Trump will soon engineer tax cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 142.79 points (0.70 per cent) to 20,412.16.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 12.15 points (0.52 per cent) to 2,328.25, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 29.83 points (0.52 per cent) to 5,763.96.