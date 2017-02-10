US stocks hit records as Trump signals action on tax cuts

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks jumped to fresh records on Thursday (Feb 9) as President Donald Trump promised to release a much-anticipated plan for tax cuts soon.

All three major US stock indices closed at new highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 118.06 points (0.59 per cent) to end the day at 20,172.40.

At the closing bell, the broad-based S&P 500 had gained 13.20 points (0.58 per cent) to 2,307.87, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also advanced 32.73 points (0.58 per cent) to 5,715.18.