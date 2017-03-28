US stocks mixed as tax bill hopes offset health setback

NEW YORK: US stocks finished mixed again, shrugging off early weakness as investors welcomed President Donald Trump's efforts to pivot to tax reform after flopping on health policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 45.74 points (0.22 per cent) to 20,550.98 to decline for the eighth straight session, the longest such losing streak since 2011.

The broad-based S&P 500 lost 2.39 points (0.10 per cent) at 2,341.59, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 11.64 points (0.20 per cent) to 5,840.37,

Trump administration officials since Friday have begun talking up tax cuts, by far Wall Street's top priority in his agenda because of its capacity to boost corporate profits.

US stocks opened sharply lower on doubts about Trump's ability to advance tax cuts after Friday's surprise demise of the health bill. But US stocks moved gradually higher through the session.

"It's doing a lot better than I had originally expected it to be doing," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Technology shares were generally strong, with Tesla Motors gaining 2.7 per cent, Netflix 1.4 per cent and Priceline 1.1 per cent.

Hospital stocks HCA and Universal Health Services rose 5.1 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively, as the chance of a major overhaul threatening federal programs key to their businesses subsided.

Dow Chemical climbed 1.5 per cent and DuPont 1.3 per cent as European Union antitrust authorities approved the US$130 billion merger of the two companies, provided DuPont sells "major parts" of its global pesticides business.

Large banks, which rallied after Trump's election, continued to give back some of their gains. Morgan Stanley shed 2.1 per cent, Goldman Sachs 1.4 per cent and Wells Fargo 0.7 per cent.