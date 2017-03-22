US stocks post biggest drop of 2017 on doubts about Trump's agenda

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks suffered their worst declines of the year on Tuesday (Mar 21) as doubts increased about President Donald Trump's ability to advance his agenda in Washington.

All three major US indices fell sharply, as Trump travelled to Capitol Hill to pressure lawmakers ahead of a vote on Thursday by the House of Representatives on a healthcare replacement bill backed by the president.

Analysts said sinking oil prices also weighed on stocks.

Of the major indices, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell the most, losing 107.70 points (1.83 per cent) to close at 5,793.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 237.85 points (1.14 per cent) to end the session at 20,668.01, while the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 29.45 points (1.24 per cent) to 2,344.02.

Banking shares were especially weak, with Bank of America dropping 5.8 per cent and Goldman Sachs losing 3.7 per cent. The sector had been a highflyer after the election in anticipation of regulatory rollbacks promised by Trump.

"There seems to be doubt creeping in investors' minds whether or not the deregulation that Trump talked about will be put into effect, as well as tax reform and lower tax rates," said Bill Lynch, director of investment at Hinsdale Associates.

Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank, agreed. "President Trump's legislative agenda is getting mired in a congressional swamp, as starry-eyed optimism runs headlong into bloodshot realism."

Tech shares were broadly lower, with big declines suffered by Google parent Alphabet, down 2.1 per cent and Tesla Motors, down 4.3 per cent. Apple shed 1.1 per cent.