US stocks rally as banks gain, oil prices rise

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rallied on Thursday (Mar 30), with banking and oil shares gaining, as US fourth-quarter growth was upgraded and oil prices rose above US$50 a barrel.

Investors took heart after the US Commerce Department revised GDP growth up by 0.2 points to 2.1 per cent for the final three months of last year, due in part to more robust personal consumption spending.

Analysts also cited gains in the oil market, which closed above US$50 in the US for the first time in more than three weeks after Kuwait's oil minister endorsed OPEC output curbs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.17 points (0.33 per cent) to close the trading session at 20,728.49.

Likewise, the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 6.93 points (0.29 per cent) to end at 2,368.06, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also rose 16.80 points (0.28 per cent) to 5,914.34.

Bank of America gained 2.3 per cent, while other leading banks including Citigroup and Goldman Sachs climbed more than one percent.

Yoga and athletic attire company Lululemon Athletica sank 23.4 per cent as it projected first-quarter sales and profits well below analyst expectations and said it experienced a "slow" start to 2017.

Other companies that sell athletic apparel were pressured as well, including Nike, which lost 1.2 per cent, and Under Armour, which shed 2.3 per cent.

ConocoPhillips jumped 8.8 per cent after announcing a deal to sell 50 per cent of the Foster Creek Christina Lake oil sands project, as well as some Canadian natural gas assets, to Cenovus for US$13.3 billion.

Cenovus slumped 13.7 per cent as the DBRS rating agency placed the company under review for a possible credit rating downgrade.