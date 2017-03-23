US stocks steady ahead of congressional health vote

NEW YORK: US stocks finished mostly higher on Wednesday (Mar 22), shaking off the prior session's rout, ahead of a key congressional vote seen as a proxy for the policy agenda of President Donald Trump.

US stocks slumped on Tuesday posting their worst loss of the year, with the Nasdaq dropping nearly two percent, amid doubts about whether the House of Representatives would pass the Republican health care replacement which Trump supports.

Investors were taking a wait-and-see attitude Wednesday after Trump's allies in Congress did not delay the vote set for Thursday, suggesting confidence, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities.

"In general, this is a market that's been driven by pro-growth policies," Hogan said. "Anything that appears to be delaying tax reform will be seen as a negative."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 6.71 points (0.03 per cent) to close the day at 20,661.30.

But the broad-based S&P 500 added 4.43 points (0.19 per cent) to end at 2,348.45, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 27.82 points (0.48 per cent to 5,821.64.

Nike was the biggest loser in the Dow, dropping 4.1 per cent after it reported that third quarter sales missed expectations, and warned that a tough North American retail market would crimp profits in the upcoming quarter.

FedEx rose 2.2 per cent despite coming up short of third-quarter estimates as it signaled solid income growth in its FedEx Express business over the next three years.

Marriott International jumped 3.4 per cent after it mapped out plans at an investor day to add up to 300,000 rooms worldwide by 2019.