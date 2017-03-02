US stocks surge on Trump's speech, Dow ends above 21,000

NEW YORK: US stocks powered to fresh records on Wednesday, with the Dow topping 21,000 for the first time, after President Donald Trump struck a more conciliatory note in a major address on Tuesday night.

All three major US equity indices smashed past records, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging 303.31 points (1.46 per cent) to end at 21,115.55.

The broad-based S&P 500 was up 32.32 points (1.37 per cent) to 2,395.96, while the tech-rich Nasdaq composite Index jumped 78.59 points (1.35 per cent) to end at 5,904.03.