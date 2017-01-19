US to probe whether Fujifilm violating Sony magnetic tape patents
The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
- Posted 19 Jan 2017 02:45
WASHINGTON: The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
The ITC said the products at issue in its probe were so-called Linear Tape-Open, or LTO, magnetic tape products and tape cartridge components comprising such products.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann, editing by G Crosse)
- Reuters