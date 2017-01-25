Channel NewsAsia

US trade commission to probe Nokia complaint against Apple

  • Posted 25 Jan 2017 00:20
The Apple logo is seen on the facade of the new Apple Store in Paris, France, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Headquarters of Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia are pictured in Espoo, Finland August 4, 2016. Lehtikuva/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS
WASHINGTON: The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it will investigate a complaint by Nokia Technologies alleging that Apple Inc has imported smart phones, tablet computers and other electronics that infringe upon its patents.

The USITC said in a statement it had not yet made any decision on the merits of the case by the Finland-based Nokia Corp unit, which is seeking a cease and desist order and a limited exclusion order in the case.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey)

- Reuters