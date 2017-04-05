US trade deficit narrows on falling imports

WASHINGTON: February saw the US trade deficit fall to its lowest level in four months as Americans imported fewer goods while exports held steady, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday (Apr 4).

In its biggest monthly drop since September, the gap shrank 9.6 per cent to a seasonally-adjusted US$43.6 billion on falling imports of cars, consumer goods, fuel and semiconductors.

Analysts were expecting a decrease after the deficit ballooned in January, with revised figures putting that month at the highest level since March of 2015, or US$48.2 billion.

In the year to date, however, the deficit was still up 3.1 per cent over the same period in 2016.

Trade issues will likely be the focus during meetings later this week between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Commerce Department data showed on Tuesday that the US deficit with China gained US$1.6 billion to US$31.7 billion in February.

Trump's arrival in the White House on an agenda of economic nationalism and revitalised manufacturing and industry has put trade under a bright political spotlight.

Trump has pledged to turn prevailing trade policy on its head, vowing to renegotiate or scrap trade deals, possibly reversing much of the trade liberalisation of recent decades.

In a statement released later Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the new administration would press ahead toward its goals.

"While we've seen an improvement in the trade figures between January and February, we continue to be very focused on eliminating our nation's trade imbalance," Ross said.

Ross underscored the importance of executive actions Trump took last week, ordering a review of trade deficits and foreign violations of US trade laws and also instituting new procedures to collect duties from "cheating" importers.

Overall US exports of goods rose 0.2 per cent for the month to US$192.9 billion, with exports of cars, auto parts and engines hitting their highest level since July 2014 and industrial supply exports rising to the highest point in 14 months.

But imports fell 1.8 per cent to US$236.4 billion, down US$4.3 billion, driven in part by a US$2.6 billion decrease in car imports.

The deficit with Japan fell US$600 million to US$4.9 billion. The deficit with Germany was also the lowest in more than four years at US$3.9 billion. But the deficit with Mexico rose 11.3 per cent to US$6.2 billion.

Jim O'Sullivan of High Frequency Economics said figures from the first two months of the year suggested net exports were likely to be neutral in calculations of first-quarter economic growth. "In short, a big drop in the deficit, more than reversing a large rise in January," he wrote in a client note.

Blerina Uruci of Barclays told clients on Tuesday that, along with March's decline in car sales, Tuesday's trade figures put first-quarter estimates of GDP growth at one per cent over the final three months of 2016.