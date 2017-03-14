US wholesale inflation slower but still robust in February

WASHINGTON: US wholesale inflation continued to post solid gains in February, with one measure seeing its fastest increase in nearly five years, the Labor Department reported on Tuesday (Mar 14).

The data release came shortly before the central bank was due to begin a two-day meeting at which policymakers are expected to raise interest rates partly to stave off rising inflation.

The Producer Price Index, which measures prices from the seller's perspective, rose 0.3 per cent for the month, down from January's 0.6 percent rate, which was the fastest monthly gain in more than four years.

But the monthly rise was higher than the 0.1 per cent analysts had been expecting.

And for the 12 months ended in February the index gained 2.2 per cent, the biggest increase since March 2012.

A strong 0.4 per cent gain in prices for services accounted for more than 80 per cent of February's increase. Goods prices rose 0.3 per cent.

Barclays analysts said the data is "broadly consistent with our view that inflation pressures are continuing to build in the US economy."

"With labor markets continuing to tighten, and the dollar and commodity prices broadly stable, we see inflation firming this year and next," Barclays said in a research note.

Excluding the more volatile categories of food and energy, the so-called core PPI for goods rose only 0.1 per cent, following three consecutive months of gains averaging 0.3 per cent. For the latest 12 months, the core rate increased two per cent .

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said core goods were becoming an inflation threat, with the upward trend partly driven by rising producer prices in China.

Rising wholesale inflation in that country, which produces a large share of US consumer goods, was likely to push the 12-month measure above three per cent by mid-2017, Shepherdson said in a research note.

This should filter through to prices for core US consumer goods, which had otherwise been falling in recent years, according to Shepherdson. "No wonder the Fed is suddenly more keen on normalising policy," he wrote.

The Fed will get a look at one final inflation report before announcing its decision: the consumer price index, released Wednesday morning.