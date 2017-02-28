Valeant adjusted profit beats Street, but net loss widens

REUTERS: Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by lower costs and strength in its Bausch and Lomb eyecare business, but its net loss widened and the company said it was feeling pricing pressure.

U.S.-listed shares were off at US$15.83 in pre-market trading compared with a close of US$16.71. A year ago, shares closed at US$76.95.

Since taking the helm last year, Chief Executive Joseph Papa has been trying to rebuild Valeant's business and regain investor confidence after the company came under investigation over its accounting and pricing practices.

Laval, Quebec-based Valeant has also faced intense political scrutiny for hiking its drug prices as well as for the unorthodox use of a specialty pharmacy to boost sales.

Net loss attributable to Valeant widened to US$515 million, or US$1.47 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$385 million, or US$1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned US$1.26 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of US$1.19, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Selling, general and administrative costs declined 10.5 percent to US$665 million.

Revenue fell 12.9 percent to US$2.40 billion, but exceeded the average expectation of US$2.33 billion.

Valeant has also been shedding assets to reduce its debt load of about US$30 billion. It announced the sale of its Dendreon cancer treatment business and three skincare brands for US$2.12 billion last month.

The company said it expected 2017 revenue of US$8.90 billion-US$9.10 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$8.96 billion.

