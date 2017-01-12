Vanke says No. 2 shareholder China Resources mulling plan involving its stock

HONG KONG: Property developer China Vanke , embroiled in a high-profile corporate power tussle for over a year, said on Thursday its second-biggest shareholder China Resources Group is considering a major plan concerning its holding.

Shares in Vanke were suspended from trade in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen earlier in the day.

Vanke last month called off a US$6.9 billion "white knight deal" with Shenzhen Metro Group which the developer had hoped would fend off a hostile takeover from conglomerate Baoneng Group.

Baoneng, which has built up a 25 percent stake in Vanke to become its biggest shareholder, has sought to oust its management. The shares are due to unlock on Jan. 17, according to a Citi report.

